Coronavirus cases rise by 2% in Yakima County, no new deaths

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District reported only 18 new cases of the coronavirus in Yakima County Tuesday. The death toll remains at 38.

Although it was a relatively good day for the county, the total number of cases is at 886, which is the fourth-highest number of cases among Washington counties.

The counties with the most cases are currently King, Snohomish and Pierce, the Washington State Department of Health’s website says.

In Yakima County, 25 people are hospitalized with the virus as of Tuesday evening — two fewer than the day before.

Fourty-seven percent of the Yakima County residents who’ve tested positive are between 30 and 59 years old, while 31% are 60 and older. However, people 60 and older currently make up 84% of fatalities in the county.

For more information on COVID-19 in Yakima County, visit the Yakima Health District’s website.

Comments

comments