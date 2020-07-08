Coronavirus cases skyrocketing in Umatilla County; 96 confirmed in two days

David Mann by David Mann

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Umatilla County has grown by nearly 13% in just the past two days.

On Tuesday, Umatilla County Public Health reported 49 confirmed cases as well as the county’s seventh related death. Health officials reported another 47 confirmed cases on Wednesday for a total of 96 in just two days.

The total case count for the county is at 882, with 835 confirmed and 47 presumptive.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 529 cases are considered “active.” Of those cases, 12 residents are hospitalized.

At least 346 Umatilla County residents have recovered from the coronavirus.

According to the Oregon Health Authority, Umatilla County is in Phase 2 of Oregon’s reopening plan but has been placed on a”watch list” due to increased coronavirus activity.

