Coronavirus cases soar past 13,000 in Benton/Franklin Counties

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Coronavirus cases rose by almost 600 over the weekend, according to health officials.

Benton County saw an increase of 360 cases for a total of 7,358 while Franklin County increased by 235 for a total of nearly 6,000.

The total case count for both counties is 13,346.

Health officials reported one new COVID death in Benton County, bringing the bi-county total to 198.

This individual was a man in with 60s with underlying health conditions.

