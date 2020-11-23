Coronavirus cases soar past 13,000 in Benton/Franklin Counties
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Coronavirus cases rose by almost 600 over the weekend, according to health officials.
Benton County saw an increase of 360 cases for a total of 7,358 while Franklin County increased by 235 for a total of nearly 6,000.
The total case count for both counties is 13,346.
Health officials reported one new COVID death in Benton County, bringing the bi-county total to 198.
This individual was a man in with 60s with underlying health conditions.
