Coronavirus cases surpass 2,000 in Yakima County; more than 500 recover

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — Health officials say at least 2,025 people in Yakima County have tested positive for COVID-19, and more than 500 of them have recovered.

The Yakima Health District said Tuesday that 67 people in Yakima County have died of complications caused by the virus, Of them, 59 were ages 60 or older and none were younger than 30.

At least 529 residents have recovered from COVID-19.

25 infected residents were hospitalized as of Tuesday evening.

Earlier this week, the health district updated a map on its website that shows hot spots for the virus within Yakima County.

Comments

comments