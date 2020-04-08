Coronavirus claims another life in Tri-Cities, cases rise to 343

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The coronavirus has killed 22 people in the Tri-Cities area, Benton-Franklin Health District announced Wednesday.

The most recent death involved a Benton County woman in her 70s.

Of the total number of cases, there are 190 confirmed and 50 probable cases in Benton County. There are 73 confirmed and 30 probable in Franklin County.

At least 83 healthcare workers considered positive, and 129 cases involve residents and staff at local senior homes:

Bonaventure of Tri-Cities — 13

Regency Canyon Lakes — 49

Solstice — 8

Life Care Richland — 56

Parkview Estates — 1

Affinity at South Ridge — 2

