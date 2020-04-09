Coronavirus death toll in Tri-Cities jumps to 27

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District said 27 people have died of coronavirus complications in the Tri-Cities area, with five new deaths reported Thursday.

Twenty-five of those who’ve died are from Benton County and two are from Franklin County.

The total number of cases rose to 408, about 300 of which are officially confirmed. There are 283 cases in Benton County and 125 in Franklin County.

Ninety-three healthcare workers and 159 residents and staff at Tri-City long-term care homes have been infected, health officials say.

Total cases at long-term care homes:

Bonaventure of Tri-Cities — 13 cases

Regency Canyon Lakes — 50 cases

Solstice — 8 cases

Life Care Richland — 84 cases

Parkview Estates — 1 case

Affinity at South Ridge — 3 cases

