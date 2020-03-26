Coronavirus: Fourth case confirmed in Umatilla County; second in two days

David Mann

UMATILLA COUNTY, Wash. — Health officials announced Thursday a fourth confirmed coronavirus case in Umatilla County. The patient is self-isolating at home.

Umatilla County Public Health said it has been in contact with the patient and their family. Additionally, health officials have reached out to all known close contacts to provide education and guidance.

No other information about the patient is being released, including their age group.

This is the second confirmed case in Umatilla County in two days, according to Umatilla County Public Health.

On Wednesday, health officials reported a case involving a patient who was hospitalized.

Health officials have not released the number of Umatilla County residents who have tested negative for the virus.

Oregon has been under a stay-at-home order since March 23.

