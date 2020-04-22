Coronavirus further delays opening of Pasco axe-throwing business after owners’ car crash

PASCO, Wash. – For the past seven months, the Lawson family has been constructing an indoor axe-throwing venue in Pasco with the hopes of opening it up at the beginning of the year. However, the date continues to be pushed back because of unforeseen circumstances. KAPP-KVEW’s Dru Miller has their story of perseverance.

In January, Rick and Valery Lawson were involved in a rollover car accident. Fortunately, they made it out with only moderate injuries. The accident forced them to spend a few weeks recovering instead of working.

“The car accident set us back as our bodies have’t allowed us to do the amount of work we’ve need to, but we’ve been pushing through,” said Rick Lawson.

The family says they’ve invested their savings and risked the equity in their home to open this business. The revenue from this business was expected to be their main source of income.

“We didn’t anticipate going this many months without opening,” said Rick Lawson.

Unfortunately, they do not qualify for any government emergency funding. However, their landlord John Ramsey of Broadmoor RV hasn’t been charging them rent. Plus, their contractors, W. Mckay, are holding off on requesting final payments.

“It really takes this kind of community effort to keep things going,” said Rick Lawson.

Rick and Valery are back to work. The are hopeful they will be able to open later this year.

If you would like to help the Lawson family and get exclusive access, you can buy gift cards here.

You can also visit their Facebook page for updates.