Coronavirus has killed 89 people, infected more than 3,500 in Yakima County

Team Rubicon volunteer, EMT Hannah Tellier, from Boston, holds a COVID-19 test in the emergency room of the Kayenta Health Center on the Navajo reservation in Kayenta, Ariz., on April 23, 2020. The Navajo reservation has some of the highest rates of coronavirus in the country. Team Rubicon is helping with medical operations as cases of COVID-19 surge. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

YAKIMA, Wash. — The coronavirus has killed 89 people and infected at least 3,502 in Yakima County, health officials said Friday.

The Yakima Health District reported 122 new cases and two more deaths on Friday. It’s the third day in a row that health officials reported more than 120 cases.

Fifty infected residents are hospitalized and 10 are intubated as of Friday evening.

At least 1,170 residents have recovered.

