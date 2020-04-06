Coronavirus has now killed 18 in Tri-Cities, cases rise to 316

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District said Monday that four more people have died of the coronavirus in the Tri-Cities area, bringing the total number of deaths to 18.

Of those fatal cases, 17 are in Benton County and one is in Franklin County.

The following are the most recent people who have died of the virus:

Benton County woman in her 90s

Benton County man in his 70s

Benton County man in his 60s

Benton County man in his 60s

The health district reported 316 cases in the area Monday 224 in Benton County and 92 in Franklin County. Of those cases, 239 confirmed and 77 probable.

At least 72 workers at local healthcare facilities are believed to have contracted the virus.

More than 100 cases are at Tri-Cities senior homes.

The first known case of the coronavirus in Tri-Cities was reported by the health district on March 17.

For the latest updates on COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities area, visit the Benton-Franklin Health District’s website.

Previous day’s coverage: 283 COVID-19 cases reported in the Tri-Cities, 63 of those are probable

Comments

comments