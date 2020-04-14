Coronavirus infects 614 in Yakima County; 25 residents have died
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District has detected 614 coronavirus infections among Yakima County residents, health officials reported Monday.
Twenty-five people have died of coronavirus-related complications in Yakima County, up from 21 on Saturday. All of those people had preexisting health conditions, the health district said.
Another 25 people are hospitalized with the virus as of Monday afternoon.
Here are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Yakima County divided by age group:
Ages 0-19 — 25 cases (4%)
Ages 20-29 — 88 cases (14%)
Ages 30-39 — 86 cases (14%); 1 death
Ages 40-49 — 88 cases (14%); 2 deaths
Ages 50-59 — 105 cases (17%); 1 death
Ages 60-69 — 89 cases (14%); 5 deaths
Ages 70-79 — 71 cases (12%); 2 deaths
Ages 80+ — 62 cases (10%); 14 deaths
Visit the Yakima Health District’s website for more information on COVID-19 in the Yakima Valley.