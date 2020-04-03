Coronavirus kills 14 in Tri-Cities, including first in Franklin County

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Fourteen people in the Tri-Cities area have died of coronavirus-linked complications, including one person in Franklin County, the Benton-Franklin Health District said Friday.

The most recent fatal cases were a Benton County man in his 70s, a Benton County man in his 80s, a Benton County woman in her 90s and a Franklin County woman in her 60s. All of their deaths were reported Friday.

The health district says there are 235 known cases in Benton and Franklin Counties on Friday. That includes 174 cases in Benton County and 61 cases in Franklin County.

Fourty-five cases involve healthcare professionals.

Eighty-two cases involve residents and staff at area senior homes, all of which are in Benton County:

Regency Canyon Lakes – 32 cases

Life Care Richland – 29

Bonaventure of Tri-Cities – 11 cases

Solstice – 7 cases

Affinity at South Ridge – 2

Parkview Estates – 1

Visit the COVID-19 page on the health district’s website for more information.

Previous day’s coverage: 9 dead in Tri-Cities area from coronavirus-related complications

Comments

comments