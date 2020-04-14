Coronavirus kills 31 in Tri-Cities area, cases rise by 4%

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Health officials on Tuesday reported two new deaths in the Tri-Cities area linked to the coronavirus.

Thirty-one people have died of the virus in Benton and Franklin counties — 29 in Benton County and two in Franklin. The most recent were two Benton County men in their 70s.

The Benton-Franklin Health District reported a total of 530 cases of the virus Tuesday with 21 new cases — a 4% increase from the day before.

Healthcare workers account for 101 cases and 166 cases are associated with Tri-Cities senior homes.

Six new cases are associated with the Tyson Fresh Meats beef packing plant in Wallula, bringing its total to 36.

