Coronavirus kills 42 people, infects more than 950 in Yakima County

YAKIMA, Wash. — Forty-two people have died of complications related to COVID-19 in Yakima County, health officials said Thursday.

Thirty-six of the patients who died were over the age of 60. No patients under the age of 30 have died.

The total number of cases rose to 952, up from 886 on Tuesday.

As of Thursday afternoon, 24 people are hospitalized for the coronavirus in Yakima County.

For more information on COVID-19 in Yakima County, visit the Yakima Health District’s website.

