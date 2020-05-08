Coronavirus kills 5 more people in Yakima County; 57 total

YAKIMA, Wash. — The coronavirus has killed five more people in Yakima County, health officials announced Thursday, bringing the death toll up to 57.

So far, at least 1658 people in Yakima County have tested positive for the virus. The Yakima Health District reported 61 new cases of the virus Thursday.

Twenty-seven infected residents were hospitalized with the virus, and at least 411 have fully recovered.

