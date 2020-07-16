Coronavirus kills 7 more people in Tri-Cities area; cases rise to 5,251

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Seven more people in the Tri-Cities area have died of complications from COVID-19, the Benton-Franklin Health District said Thursday.

The death toll is at 129 — 96 in Benton County, 33 in Franklin County.

The most recent deaths involved six Benton County residents and one Franklin County resident, all of whom were 60 or older.

There 75 new cases reported Thursday — 55 in Benton County, 20 in Franklin County. The respective totals for each county are 2,678 and 2,573.

As of Thursday afternoon, 82 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19.

The number of residents who’ve recovered is unknown.

Benton and Franklin counties are in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan, also known as Phase 1.5.

For more information, visit the BFHD website.

