Coronavirus: More than 600 cases, 37 people dead in Tri-Cities area

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District announced 31 new coronavirus cases and another person’s death Friday.

The total number of cases in the Tri-Cities region is up to 602 — 381 in Benton County and 221 in Franklin County. Thirty-seven people have died.

The most recent death involved a Franklin County woman in her 60s with underlying health conditions. She is the third person from Franklin County to die as a result of the virus.

Thirty-two infected people in the region are currently hospitalized.

At least 109 healthcare workers have been infected and 178 cases are associated with senior or long-term care homes.

Sixty-three cases in Benton and Franklin Counties are associated with the Tyson beef packaging plant in Wallula.

