Coronavirus: More than 800 cases in Tri-Cities area; 48 hospitalized

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — At least 804 people have been infected with COVID-19 in Benton and Franklin counties, heath officials said Friday.

The Benton-Franklin Health District reported 41 new cases. There are now 478 in Benton County and 326 in Franklin County. The death toll remains at 42, including 38 in Benton County.

Forty-eight people are hospitalized for the virus in the Tri-Cities area.

Health officials say 130 healthcare workers have tested positive and 225 cases are linked to nursing homes. One nursing home, the Life Care Center in Richland, has 100 cases alone.

A hundreds cases in Benton and Franklin counties are linked to the Tyson beef plant in Wallula. The plant temporarily shut down Friday for every employee to get tested.

