Coronavirus: Two more deaths in Yakima County, cases rise to 1135

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District announced two more deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday.

The county’s death toll is now at 48. All but one who died from complications related to the virus had underlying health issues.

The health district also announced 37 new cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 1135 for Yakima County.

Twenty-two residents are hospitalized with the virus.

For more information on COVID-19 in Yakima County, visit the Yakima Health District’s website.

Previous coverage: Nearly 1,100 COVID-19 cases, 46 deaths in Yakima County



Comments

comments