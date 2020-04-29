Coronavirus: Two more people die in Tri-Cities area, cases rise to 899

David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District says 45 people in the region have died of the coronavirus as the number of people infected rose to 899.

On Wednesday, the health district announced that two more Benton County residents have died — a man and woman, both in their 70s with underlying health issues. Benton County has had 41 deaths attributed to the virus and Franklin County has had four.

The health district also reported 29 new cases of the virus Wednesday. There have been 525 cases in Benton County and 374 in Franklin County.

This week, the health district’s website started including the number of cases in each city within Benton and Franklin counties as part of its daily coronavirus update. The vast majority of cases are in Pasco with 341, and Kennewick with 303.

Forty people in Benton and Franklin counties are currently hospitalized for the virus.

At least 144 healthcare workers have been infected.

