Coronavirus: Umatilla County’s death toll rises to 13 as case count hits 1,500

UMATILLA, Ore. — Umatilla County has become one of the hardest-hit regions in Oregon in terms of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, Umatilla County Public Health reported two deaths and 36 new cases of the virus.

The recent deaths involved a 74-year-old man who tested positive June 29 and died July 16 and an 82-year-old man who tested positive July 16 and died July 21. Both of them passed away at Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston. Both had underlying health conditions.

The county has reported a total of 13 deaths and 1,500 cases — 91 of which are “presumptive” cases — since the start of the pandemic in mid-March.

There are 13 Umatilla County residents in the hospital with the coronavirus as of Wednesday afternoon.

At least 1,221 residents have recovered from the coronavirus.

Umatilla County is in Phase 2 of Oregon’s reopening plan, but officials have indicated that could soon change.

Umatilla County is remaining in Phase Two for now. Earlier today, Governor Kate Brown released new guidelines effective… Posted by Umatilla County Public Health on Wednesday, July 22, 2020

