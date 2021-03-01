Coronavirus update: 118 cases reported as hospitalizations dip

KENNEWICK, Wash. — With their latest update on the coronavirus’ impact on the bi-county region, officials from the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) announced a three-day total of new cases while displaying an improvement in COVID-related hospitalization rates.

According to the BFHD’s update, Benton County added 57 new coronavirus cases to its running count, which now stands at 14,621 cases since the start of the pandemic. Meanwhile, Franklin County added 61 new cases to its total, which was increased to 10,935 cases to date. Combined, the bi-county region has accumulated 25,556 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

Positivity rates from the Tri-Cities’ go-to public testing site at CBC West were updated mid-way through last week. These statistics reflected a continuous dip in the local positivity rate as we move farther away from the holiday season. According to the BFHD, the CBC West returned a positive COVID test result 14.15% of the time from Feb. 7 to Feb. 20.

Hospitalization rates are lower than they’ve been in quite some time in the bi-county region. According to public health officials, only 22 of the region’s 381 patients are currently hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19. They account for only 5.8% of the regional hospital population, which is below the BFHD’s target range of sub-10% COVID hospitalizations.

Due to changes to Vital Statistics Laws at the turn of the new year, the BFHD announced COVID-related deaths once per week on Fridays. After months of community members succumbing to COVID-19, public health officials announced the fewest number of coronavirus-related deaths in months: Just one man in his 50s from Franklin County. In total, 287 community members from the bi-county region have been lost due to COVID-19.

Vaccination efforts are in full swing at the Bent0n County Fairgrounds. Over 20,000 vaccinations have been administered at the site thus far and many more are set to come with the introduction of a third vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

