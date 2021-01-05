Coronavirus update: 125 cases added to region

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Model of a coronavirus cell (CDC via AP, File)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Today’s public health update from the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) reported modest coronavirus numbers compared with what we’ve seen in the Tri-Cities region as of late.

Benton County added 81 new coronavirus cases, bringing its running total to 11,821 to date. Likewise, 44 new cases bring Franklin County’s running total to 8,880 coronavirus cases to date. The bi-county region has 20,701 confirmed cases thus far.

For the second consecutive day, no new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in either county. Nonetheless, 156 community members have passed away in Benton Co. and 77 community members have died from COVID-19 complications in Franklin Co. That combines for a total of 233 deaths in the two counties thus far.

RELATED: Second inmate dies of COVID-19 at Washington State Penitentiary

Of the 406 people currently hospitalized in the bi-county region, 61 are being treated for coronavirus symptoms. That accounts for 15 percent of hospitalizations in the region — A rate that public health officials aim to bring under 10 percent.

However, 88.1 percent of licensed hospital beds are currently occupied in the area — 8.2 percent above the BFHD’s target goal.

The most recent positivity rates that are available span from December 14, 2020, to December 27, 2020. In that span, the CBC West testing center reported a 17.09 percent positivity rate. In the same timeframe, the HAPO testing center reported a 12.93 percent positivity rate.

RELATED: US surpasses 20 million Covid-19 cases as experts warn it’ll take months for vaccines to turn the tide