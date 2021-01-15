Coronavirus update: 16 deaths announced as Benton Co. hits 13k cases

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Model of a coronavirus cell (CDC via AP, File)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — For the first time since the start of the new year, the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) announced coronavirus-related deaths as part of their public health update for Friday, January 15, 2021.

First off, 150 cases were added to the region’s running total, which climbed to 22,495 confirmed cases to date. 118 new coronavirus cases were assigned to Benton County (13,039 cases) while 32 cases were added to Franklin County’s total (9,456 cases).

This marks the first day that Benton County has surpassed the 13,000 confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Public health officials added 10 new deaths to Benton County’s tally and six new deaths to Franklin County’s tally. The total number of community members lost in Benton Co. climbs to 166 while the total in Franklin Co. increases to 83. Overall, 249 individuals in the bi-county region have died due to complications with the coronavirus.

One man in his 30s passed away in Franklin Co. One woman and two men in their 50s passed away. Two people, a man and a woman, in Benton Co. passed away in Benton Co. Five people in their 70s passed away — Three men and two women. Four men in their 80s passed away and one man in his 90s passed away in Benton Co.

Due to changes to the Vital Statistics Law that began as of 2021, underlying health conditions won’t be reported by public health officials any longer. Expect another update on local deaths next Friday, as the BFHD will be vetting their information and providing it once per week on Fridays from now on.

Of the 407 patients currently hospitalized in the bi-county region, only 56 are being treated for coronavirus complications.

