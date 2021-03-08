Coronavirus update: 17 hospitalized, 94 cases reported

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A three-day update was issued by the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) on Monday afternoon, increasing the number of coronavirus cases in the bi-county region while refreshing the local hospitalization rate.

Since Saturday, Benton County has added 55 new coronavirus cases to its running total of 14,789 cases. With 39 new cases reported in Franklin County, the cumulative case count rose to 11,055 over the weekend. Combined, the bi-county region has accumulated 25,844 coronavirus cases through the duration of the pandemic.

Regional hospitalization rates were updated to reflect the current situation in the bi-county region. Of the 364 total patients currently hospitalized in Benton and Franklin counties, only 17 are dealing with complications related to the coronavirus. They account for only 4.7% of the hospital population, which is in line with the BFHD’s goal of sub-10% COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Last week, we saw a near 2% decrease in local COVID-19 positivity rates from the CBC West public testing site. From February 14 to Feb. 26, the CBC West saw 12.33% of COVID-19 tests administered return a positive result.

With community deaths reported once per week on Fridays due to Vital Statistics Laws, we don’t have any updated information as of today. However, Friday’s update saw the cumulative death toll rise to 292 community members lost due to COVID-19. 198 community members from Benton County and 94 from Franklin County have passed away as a result of the coronavirus.

Vaccination efforts have been highly successful in Benton County with over 25,000 vaccinations administered since the site began operations earlier this year. The Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site leads the state’s four major mass vaccination sites in vaccine doses administered thus far. Eligible participants have either received an appointment for their shot or have waited in the holding line to receive a shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

