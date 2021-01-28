Coronavirus update: 18% positivity rate in bi-county region

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Officials from the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) announced a new group of coronavirus cases in the region along with updated test positivity rates.

According to public health officials, Benton County added 83 cases today for a total of 13,862 cases in the region. Meanwhile, Franklin County adds 43 cases to a running total of 9,924 cases in the area. With 126 new cases, the bi-county total increases to 23,786 coronavirus cases to date.

Public health officials also included new positivity rates spanning from Jan. 11 to Jan. 24 at the CBC West testing site. According to the BFHD, there is a 17.85% coronavirus positive rate at the CBC West site in that timeframe. This is a 2.5% reduction from the previous set of data that spanned from Jan. 3 to Jan. 17.

Yesterday’s coronavirus update: 103 cases added on Jan. 27

There are 423 individuals currently hospitalized in the bi-county region, but only 47 are being treated for complications with the coronavirus. They account for just 11.1% of hospitalizations, which approaches the BFHD goal of sub-10% COVID-related hospitalizations.

The turn of the new year set forth changes to Vital Statistics Laws that impacted the way public health officials can report death statistics. Therefore, the BFHD will release their next round of COVID-related deaths on Fridays. We’ll have an update in this department tomorrow.

As of now, 173 community members have been lost in Benton Co. and 83 community members have been lost in Franklin County. The total number of lives lost in the bi-county region due to coronavirus complications stands at 256.

The Tri-Cities themselves account for the majority of coronavirus cases. Pasco leads all cities under BFHD jurisdiction with 8,764 cases followed by Kennewick with 7,921. Richland ranks third with only 3,304 confirmed cases to date.

Officials in charge of vaccinations say that more than 1,000 people were vaccinated at the Benton County Fairgrounds yesterday on Jan. 27, 2021.

