Coronavirus update: 205 new cases bring bi-county total over 18k

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Today’s round of information from the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) included 205 confirmed coronavirus cases in the bi-county region.

Benton County added 131 COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 10,220 since the start of the pandemic. Franklin County added 74 cases for a total of 7,871 to date. Cumulatively, Benton and Franklin Counties are at 18,091 confirmed infections as of Thursday, December 17.

No one has died from COVID-19 complications since our previous update. However, one death was re-assigned from Benton Co. to Franklin Co. today. 147 Benton Co. community members passed away from coronavirus complications. 70 community members in Franklin Co. have passed away because of the pandemic. That brings the bi-county death toll to 217 people.

Of the 388 hospitalized patients in the bi-county region, 77 of them are being treated for COVID-19 symptoms. That accounts for 19.5 percent of all hospitalizations in the area — A rate far beyond public health officials’ target rate of sub-10 percent.

The same applies to hospital readiness, which the BFHD hopes to reduce below 80 percent occupancy. As of now, 85.5 percent of licensed beds in the bi-county region are occupied.

As the Washington Department of Health deals with a backlog of negative test results, conclusive positivity rates cannot be determined. Therefore, the Benton-Franklin Health District will not release positivity rates until that backlog is cleared and percentages can be provided with accuracy.

Yesterday, the Tri-Cities surpassed the 15,000 case mark. Today, the Tri-Cities added 161 more cases. Pasco still holds a considerable lead with 6,883 cases. Kennewick is the clear runner-up with 5,968 cases as Richland logs 2,347 cases.

