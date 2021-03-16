Coronavirus update: 30 cases added, next tier of vaccinations begins Wednesday

KENNEWICK, Wash. — It was a modest update from the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) on Tuesday, adding a small group of coronavirus cases to the bi-county region.

According to public health officials from the BFHD, Benton County added just 17 new COVID-19 cases to its total. To date, the county has accumulated 14,918 coronavirus cases. With just 13 new COVID-19 cases, Franklin County increased its coronavirus case count to 11,167. Cumulatively, the bi-county region has logged 26,085 coronavirus cases to date.

Hospitalization rates remain in line with the bi-county region’s target goal of sub-10% COVID-related hospitalizations. Of the 385 hospitalized patients in the region, just 14 are being treated for complications with the coronavirus. They account for only 3.6% of the bi-county region’s hospital population.

The most recent update on COVID-19 positivity rates from the CBC West testing location continued a downward trend. From February 21 to March 7, coronavirus tests administered at the CBC West site returned a positive result on just 10.69% of tests. That was a decrease of nearly 2% from the previous week’s span.

Last Friday, the bi-county region officially hit 300 deaths from COVID-19. It was announced in the late afternoon by Benton-Franklin Health District officials in a post to their social media platforms. With 198 community members of Benton County and 94 community members of Franklin County having passed away, the region stands at 303 confirmed coronavirus deaths to date. Expect another update to the death toll to be announced on Friday.

Tomorrow, the next tier of eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations will begin. Leaders at the Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site suggest that anyone hoping to be vaccinated this week secures an appointment by visiting the Prep Mod site.

