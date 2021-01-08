Coronavirus update: 331 cases added, Franklin Co. hits 9k

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Today’s round of public health information by the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) shows a sharp increase in coronavirus cases for Friday, January 8, 2021.

Benton County added 217 coronavirus cases today, raising its total to 12,321 cases to date. Franklin County added 114 cases today and surpassed the 9,000-infection mark with 9,111 cases confirmed since the start of the pandemic.

Benton and Franklin Counties combine for 21,432 confirmed cases as of today.

Of the 411 hospitalized patients in the county, 61 are being treated for issues related to the coronavirus. That accounts for 14.8 percent of hospitalizations, which is hovering just above the health district’s goal of sub-10%.

However, 89.2% of licenced hospital bed in the bi-county area are currently occupied. Public health officials hope to bring that number below 80% for optimal hospital readiness.

The death toll between the two counties holds firm at 233 — 156 community members lost in Benton Co. and 77 lost in Franklin Co. Even so, the BFHD may not have the authority to release the number of fatalities at this time.

Changes to the Vital Statistics Law (RCW 70.58A) has made it more difficult to access the data necessary to update the death toll. This has played a major factor in the BFHD’s lack of deaths reported since the turn of the new year.

As for the Tri-Cities, Pasco still leads with 8,016 confirmed coronavirus cases. They’re followed by Kennewick, with 7,117 cases. Richland is staying significantly lower than its sister cities with 2,891 cases.

