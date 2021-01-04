Coronavirus update: 509 cases added

Model of a coronavirus cell (CDC via AP, File)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Public health officials from the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) provided a daily update that included 509 new positive coronavirus cases for Monday, January 4, 2020.

Benton County added 287 coronaviruses cases, bringing its running total to 11,740. Franklin Co. added 222 cases for a running total of 8,836 cases. The cumulative total for the bi-county region is 20,576 confirmed coronavirus cases to date.

Despite the influx in positive coronavirus cases, there were no additional deaths to report today. The running total to date is 233 community members lost — 156 from Benton Co. and 77 from Franklin Co.

Of the 399 hospitalized patients in the bi-county region, only 62 are currently being treated for coronavirus symptoms. They account for 15.5 percent of hospitalizations under BFHD jurisdiction at this time.

At this point, 86.6 percent of licenced hospital beds in the bi-county area are being occupied. Public health officials aspire to bring this rate below 80 percent for optimal hospital readiness in case of a rapid spike.

Backlogs of negative tests results have made it difficult to generate a cumulative positivity rate. However, individual testing centers in the area can provide their own data.

At the Columbia Basin College (CBC) West testing site, a 17.09 percent positive rate is being reported. The HAPO testing site reports a 12.93 percent positivity rate at this time.

The Tri-Cities account for 17,326 of the 20,576 confirmed coronavirus cases in the area — 84.2 percent. Pasco holds a steady lead with 7,763 confirmed cases, followed by Kennewick with 6,848, then Richland with 2,715.

