Coronavirus update: 60 cases added, BFHD website down

Model of a coronavirus cell (CDC via AP, File)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Today’s daily update from the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) came later than usual. They confirmed a handful of new coronavirus cases and got closer to their hospitalization goals.

Those hoping to visit the BFHD website won’t have an easy time doing so. Public health officials have run into some technical difficulties, so check back later for a more in-depth look at their coronavirus statistics.

According to officials at the BFHD, Franklin County added 22 cases to a running count of 10,384 confirmed coronavirus cases in the region thus far. By adding 38 new cases to its running count, Benton County now stands at 13,935 coronavirus cases to date. Combined, the bi-county region has 24,319 confirmed coronavirus cases to date.

Updated local coronavirus test positivity was posted by the BFHD yesterday. Now that the Kennewick testing site is no longer operating due to a lack of National Guard resources, the CBC West testing site is the Tri-Cities’ lone public testing site.

From Jan. 17 until Jan. 30, 16.91% of coronavirus tests administered returned a positive result. This is a near-1% improvement from the previous set of data.

Just 46 hospitalized individuals out of the entire bi-county region are being treated for COVID-19 complications. They account for only 10.7% of hospitalized patients at this time, which is just 0.8% above public health officials’ target range of sub-10% COVID hospitalizations.

Changes to Vital Statistics Laws impacted the way that public health officials can report deaths. Now, the BFHD will update the local coronavirus death toll once at the end of each week on Fridays. When they do so, they include the age, sex and county of these late individuals. However, they are no longer reporting underlying health conditions.

Up to this point, 265 community members have been lost during this pandemic. Roughly two-thirds of the COVID-related deaths in the region come from Benton County. 177 community members from Benton County have been lost during the course of the pandemic while 88 Franklin County residents have passed.

Vaccination efforts are fully operational at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick. They’ve vaccinated over 5,500 people as of yesterday and will continue to vaccinate as many people as they can.

The catch is that people in Phase 1A and 1B are the only groups eligible for vaccinations at this point. That includes first responders, medical healthcare workers on the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19, and people age 65+ or those 55+ living in multi-generational homes.

