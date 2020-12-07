Coronavirus update: 676 new cases announced by BFHD

COVID-19 rates in Benton and Franklin counties rose quickly over the weekend.

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). The prickly orb is on every news and medical site. It's all over TV and on flyers for COVID car cleaning.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) announced the latest cumulative data for coronavirus in the Tri-Cities region. Over the last three days, 676 new cases have been confirmed between Benton and Franklin counties.

Cumulative tallies in Benton Co. rose by 390 to 8,923 confirmed coronavirus cases in the area. Likewise, Franklin Co. has surpassed 7,000 confirmed cases by adding 286 cases in the last three days of data. The bi-county total is up to 15,996 confirmed cases.

As the number of cases and the frequency with which they arise increases, hospital readiness suffers. At this point, 87.2 percent of hospital beds in Benton and Franklin Co. are occupied. In recent weeks, hospital readiness rates were within one percent of the target goal set by the BFHD (below 80 percent hospital occupancy).

RELATED: 18th person with virus in Oregon Corrections custody dies

By this point, 17.9 percent of all patients administered to hospitals in the bi-county area are being treated for the coronavirus. Like with previous stats, this strays far away from the desired target percentage of hospitalizations for COVID-19, which the BFHD set at sub-10 percent.

Only one new death to COVID-19 has been reported. 206 people in the community have now died from this pandemic — 139 in Benton Co. and 67 in Franklin Co.

Pasco is the city most predominantly impacted by the virus with 6,188 cases to date. Next is Kennewick with 5,180, which is followed by Richland at 2,065 confirmed cases.

RELATED: UK gears up to start COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday