Coronavirus update: 74 cases arise as vaccination eligibility expands

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Public health officials from the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) released a three-day total of coronavirus cases and updated metrics from the final weekend in March. Meanwhile, vaccination efforts at the Benton County Fairgrounds are gaining momentum with more people set to become eligible this week.

According to metrics from the BFHD, 52 additional coronavirus cases were confirmed in Benton County over the weekend. That increased the county’s running total to 15,164 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. Additionally, Franklin County accumulated 22 new coronavirus cases over the weekend, increasing its total to 11,308 cases to date. Overall, the bi-county region has accumulated 26,472 coronavirus cases to date.

Despite this influx in cases, hospitalization rates remain steady in the area. According to public health officials. only 15 of the 383 hospitalized patients between the two counties are being treated for complications to COVID-19. They account for only 3.9% of the entire hospital population, which is in-line with the BFHD’s target range of sub-10% COVID-related hospitalizations.

Last week, the BFHD did not report any additional community deaths to COVID-19 for the week. This was a marvelous revelation as it was one of the few weeks without a recorded coronavirus death in the community since March 2020. It was surely the first week without a reported death to COVID-19 complications in 2021 for Benton and Franklin Counties.

Positivity rates at the CBC West public testing site in Pasco were updated by BFHD officials last week. After many consecutive weeks of declining positivity rates, CBC West posted an increase of approximately 1% to 9.65% positivity.

Vaccinations at the Benton County Fairgrounds are now available for later this week. If you are currently eligible or will become eligible through Tiers 1B3 and 1B4 of Washington’s COVID-19 vaccinations, you may be able to get your first shot this week. First, confirm your eligibility through the state’s Phase Finder tool before making your appointment on the Department of Health’s Prep Mod tool.

