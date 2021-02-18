Coronavirus update: 77 cases added to bi-county total

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) announced a sum of new coronavirus cases in addition to updated hospitalization rates for the region.

According to public health officials, Benton County added 38 new cases to its running total. The county now stands at 14,396 confirmed coronavirus cases through the duration of the pandemic. Franklin County added 39 new cases today, bringing its total to 10,731 confirmed cases to date. Combined, the bi-county region has accumulated 25,127 confirmed coronavirus cases overall.

Hospitalization rates for coronavirus-related complications remain in line with the target goal set by BFHD officials. Of the 384 patients hospitalized in the bi-county region, 38 are being treated due to COVID-19. They account for 9.9% of the hospitalizations in the region, which falls just in line with the BFHD’s target goal of sub-10% COVID-related hospitalizations.

Positivity rates were updated for coronavirus test results at the CBC West testing site in Pasco. Between Jan. 31 and Feb. 13, 14.8% of COVID tests returned a positive result. That returned a near-1% decrease in test positivity from the previous range of dates.

Vitals statistics laws changed at the turn of the new year, forcing the BFHD to alter the way they report deaths in the bi-county region. Instead of updating daily, public health officials are announcing community deaths once per week on Fridays. The most recent update included eight new deaths.

The Benton County death toll extended to 187 community members lost and the Franklin County death toll extended to 91 community members lost. The cumulative coronavirus death toll for the bi-county region stands at 278 community members lost.

