Coronavirus update: 78 cases added

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Model of a coronavirus cell (CDC via AP, File)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A limited number of cases were added to the running coronavirus rates in the area, per the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD).

According to today’s public health update, Benton County added 53 coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 13,719 cases to date. As for Franklin County, just 25 cases contributed to the running total of 9,838 cases to date. Overall, the bi-county region stands at 23,557 coronavirus cases through the duration of the pandemic.

PREVIOUS CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Benton Co. adds seven deaths

As for local deaths, those numbers won’t be released until Friday. Updates to Vital Statistics Laws made it more difficult to report death rates. Therefore, the BFHD is releasing deaths for both counties once per week on Fridays and will no longer include information about underlying health conditions.

So far, 249 deaths have bee confirmed in the bi-county region. That includes 173 community members in Benton County and 83 in Franklin County.

RELATED: 500 people to be vaccinated at the Benton County Fairgrounds on Monday

Positivity rates haven’t been updated yet this week, but the most recent data (From Jan. 3 until Jan. 17) show a 20.38% coronavirus positivity rate at the CBC West testing site. The Kennewick site, which has since been shut down due to a lack of staffing from the National Guard, reported a 12.64% positivity rate.

Of the 411 people hospitalized in the bi-county region, 60 are being treated for complications with the coronavirus. They account for 14.6% of hospitalizations, per the BFHD.

The Tri-Cities account for roughly 84% of the bi-county region’s coronavirus cases. Pasco holds a firm lead in the number of cases by city with 8,688. It’s followed by Kennewick with 7,853 cases, then by Richland with 3,260 cases.

RELATED: Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site to require appointments

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.