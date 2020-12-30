Coronavirus update: 80 cases, two deaths added

Model of a coronavirus cell (CDC via AP, File)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — According to the Washington state Department of Health, there are delays in negative laboratory test result processing recent data. Therefore, the most recent coronavirus information may not tell the complete story.

With that said, the Benton Franklin Health District (BFHD) added 80 cases to the cumulative total of 19,737 coronavirus cases in the region.

Benton Co. added 56 cases, bringing its running tally to 11,241 coronavirus cases. Franklin Co. added 24 confirmed cases, bringing its total to 8,496 cases to date.

Two Benton community members were lost. One was a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions while the other was a man in his 90s without underlying conditions. 156 people have died in Benton County due to coronavirus complications.233 people have died due to coronavirus complications in the bi-county area.

Of the 400 people currently hospitalized in Benton and Franklin Counties, 68 are being treated for coronavirus complications. That accounts for 17 percent of hospitalizations in the area, which is far from public health official’s goal (sub-10%).

As of now, 86.8 percent of licensed hospital beds in the area are being occupied. The BFHD hopes to bring that rate below 80 percent for optimal hospital readiness.

Pasco still leads the Tri-Cities with 7,454 cases. Kennewick ranks second with 6,555 cases while Richland has 2,598 cases to date.

