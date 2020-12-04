Coronavirus Update: 97 new cases, one death reported by BFHD

Public health officials fill us in on the latest coronavirus updates in the Tri-Cities.

Dylan Carter

A member of the National Guard assisting at a COVID-19 mobile testing location looks out of a tent used for drive-thru tests on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (Photo by Robert F. Bukaty)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The latest update by the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) reports 97 new coronavirus cases and one more death in the bi-county region.

For Benton County, 67 new cases bring the community total to 8,533 coronavirus infections and 139 deaths during the pandemic. Franklin County is up to a cumulative total of 6,787 COVID-19 cases and 66 total deaths.

The bi-county totals are 15,320 confirmed cases and 205 deaths.

The percentage of hospitalizations for COVID-19 is rising exponentially. After hovering close to the target goal of sub-10 percent, 16.2 percent of all (63) admitted patients are suffering from the coronavirus in the Tri-Cities region.

84.6 percent of hospital beds are occupied in Benton and Franklin Co. at this point. Public health officials hope to decrease that rate below 80 percent to feel comfortable with hospital readiness.

It was announced earlier this week that BFHD won’t report coronavirus positivity percentage at this time. With an excessive backlog of tests, an abundance of which are negative, it’s become too difficult to provide accurate rates.

