Coronavirus update: Benton Co. hits 15k cases as Washington moves to Phase 3

Model of a coronavirus cell (CDC via AP, File)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Public health officials at the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) added an influx of coronavirus cases as the state extends to 50% indoor capacity in Phase 3 of re-opening.

According to statistics provided by the BFHD, Benton County added 51 new coronavirus cases from Saturday, March 20 to Monday, March 22. That put the county over the 15,000-case mark as it now stands at 15,031 confirmed cases to date. Franklin County added 35 cases, extending its running case count to 11,229 since the start of the pandemic. Overall, the bi-county region stands at 26,260 confirmed cases to date.

Of the entire hospital population in the bi-county region, only 14 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. They account for 3.7% of hospitalized patients, which is in line with the BFHD’s target range of sub-10% COVID hospitalizations.

In its most recent update, the CBC West public COVID-19 testing site reported a decrease of more than 2 percent in COVID-19 positivity rate. From February 28 to March 13, 8.46% of the coronavirus tests administered at the CBC West site returned a positive result.

On Friday, the BFHD announced three additional community deaths in the bi-county region. As of last Friday, the community death toll stood at 306 community members lost including 207 from Benton County and 99 from Franklin County.

As the BFHD reports a positive trend in community COVID-19 data, the state moves to Phase 3 of re-opening. This means that businesses including restaurants and indoor recreational businesses can re-open at 50% capacity. As people move into closer quarters, public health officials believe it’s imperative to continue following proper guidelines. That includes social distancing, mask-wearing and sanitizing often.

