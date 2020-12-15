Coronavirus update: Benton Co. surpasses 10k infections

Public health officials released the latest on coronavirus in the Tri-Cities and bi-county region as a whole.

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Model of a coronavirus cell (CDC via AP, File)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Public health officials at the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) announced 160 positive coronavirus cases in the region for Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

Benton County added 106 new positives, bringing its total above the 10,000-case landmark to 10,053 infections. Franklin County added 54 new cases itself, bringing its total to 7,783 cases.

The cumulative total of coronavirus infections in the bi-county region is now 17,836.

The Tri-Cities themselves account for 14,991 infections. Pasco leads all cities under Benton-Franklin jurisdiction with 6,813 coronavirus cases to date. Kennewick is gaining traction with 5,867 cases while Richland holds steady with 2,311 cases.

There are no new deaths reported as of today. COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 213 people in the bi-county area, the majority of whom were age 70 and older.

With the Department of Health backlogged due to a large sum of negative test results, positivity rates haven’t been announced since Dec. 9.

81-of-386 hospitalized patients in the Bi-County region are being treated in relation to the coronavirus. That accounts for 21 percent of all hospitalizations under BFHD jurisdiction— Far off from public health officials’ target goal of sub-10 percent.

As of now, 83.7 percent of hospital beds are occupied. The county wishes to bring that average below 80 percent to feel secure in terms of hospital readiness.

