Coronavirus update: Benton County reaches 210 deaths

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Officials from the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) updated their bi-county coronavirus metrics for Friday, reporting two new community deaths and 61 new cases in the region for Friday, April 16, 2021.

According to public health officials, Benton County added 37 new COVID-19 cases today. That increases its running total to 15,625 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. Franklin County added 24 new coronavirus cases, increasing its total to 11,598. Since the start of the pandemic, the two counties have combined for a total of 27,223 confirmed cases.

Due to an update to Vital Statistics Law at the turn of the new year, the BFHD is only updating its running death toll once per week on Fridays. Today, public health officials announced that two more community members in Benton County passed away due to complications with COVID-19 — One man and one woman; each in their 70s.

That increases Benton County’s total to 210 community members lost in total. Franklin County stands at 100 community members lost to COVID-19 complications. Therefore, the bi-county death toll stands at 310 community members lost to COVID-19 complications.

COVID-19 hospitalization rates are holding firm in the bi-county region. Currently, there are 411 hospitalized patients in the entire bi-county region. Of that sum, only 17 are dealing with COVID-19 complications. Therefore, 4.1% of the bi-county region’s current hospital population is dealing with coronavirus complications, which falls under the BFHD’s target range of sub-10% coronavirus hospitalizations.

Vaccination efforts are ongoing at the Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site. The team there has officially administered over 60,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine with eligibility extending to all Washingtonians (16+) yesterday. As more people have become eligible, the site has continued to add variable hours that will enable people to get vaccinated.

If you or a loved one are looking to make an appointment, you should visit the Washington Department of Health (DOH) Prep Mod tool.

