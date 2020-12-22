Coronavirus update: Bi-county region hits 19k cases

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Today’s coronavirus update from the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) included four more deaths as the bi-county region surpassed 19,000 cases to date.

In Benton County, 135 new coronavirus cases were confirmed, bringing its total to 10,825 total cases recorded. Franklin County added 45 new cases for a running tally of 8,201 cases thus far. With 180 cases added, the bi-county region now sits at 19,026 confirmed cases of the coronavirus to date.

Four more deaths were confirmed as well — Three in Benton Co. and another in Franklin Co.

Two women with underlying health conditions passed away in Benton. One was in her 60s and the other was in her 70s. A man with no underlying conditions in his 60s died due to COVID-19 complications as well.

Franklin County’s only death was a woman in her 60s with underlying health conditions.

153 community members have died in Benton and 74 have died in Franklin Co. for a cumulative total of 227 deaths in the area.

Hospital readiness took a dramatic turn in only one day. Hospital bed occupancy spiked 8.5 percent in one day with 88.3 percent of licenced hospital beds in the region occupied as of Tuesday, December 22. Just yesterday, that rate met public health official’s hospital readiness goal of having less than 80 percent of hospital beds occupied.

10 more people are being treated for coronavirus symptoms since yesterday’s numbers were released. 73 of the 407 hospitalized patients in the bi-county region are being treated for complications with COVID-19. That accounts for 17.9 percent of all hospitalizations in the area.

The Tri-Cities — Pasco (7,179), Kennewick (6,323) and Richland (2,495) — account for 15,997, or 84.1 percent of cases between Benton and Franklin Counties.

