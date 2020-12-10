Coronavirus update: Benton/Franklin Co. add 258 cases

After surpassing 16k coronavirus cases yesterday, BFHD reports 258 new cases.

Test specialist Lester Gopar works at a COVID-19 testing site in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Most of California entered a new lockdown this week in an effort to curb spiraling coronavirus infections and hospitalizations (Photo by Jae C. Hong).

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) reports 258 new cases of the Coronavirus in the Tri-Cities region for Wednesday, Dec. 9.

Benton County recorded 161 new COVID-19 cases recently, bringing the cumulative total to 9,261 infections. Franklin County recorded 97 new cases of coronavirus, which brings the cumulative total to 7,308 infections in the area. The tally between both Benton and Franklin Co. is at 16,569 confirmed cases.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus-related deaths reported by BFHD during the pandemic is 206. A man with underlying health conditions in his 70s passed away in Benton Co. However, one death was re-assigned to Grant County, so the total remains the same.

Meanwhile, 68 people in the area are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. They account for 16.6 percent of total hospitalizations in the bi-county area. This is an improvement from the previous update, which cited 18.3 percent of total hospitalizations stemming from COVID-19. However, it’s still far from the BFHD’s target goal of sub-10 percent.

Hospital readiness remains an issue for Benton and Franklin counties. 88.7 percent of hospital beds are currently accounted for. BFHD aims to decrease that rate below 80 percent to be considered comfortable.

