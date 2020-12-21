Coronavirus Update: BFHD adds 488 cases, Four deaths

Model of a coronavirus cell (CDC via AP, File)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The latest public health update from the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) saw the bi-county region hit its target for hospital-readiness despite adding a heap of new coronavirus cases.

From Saturday, December 19 to Monday, December 21, Benton Co. added 306 new coronavirus cases. The total number of cases in the county increased to 10,690. The number of cases in Franklin Co. jumped to 8,156 with 182 COVID-19 cases added.

The cumulative total of confirmed coronavirus cases between Benton and Franklin Co. is 18,846 with 488 cases added this weekend.

Four deaths were added to the cumulative bi-county tally, bringing it to 223 community members lost. Three of those losses came from Benton Co: Two men with underlying health conditions — One in his 40s and another in his 90s — passed away. Another woman in her 50s with underlying health conditions passed away as well. Franklin Co. suffered one loss: A man in his 70s with underlying health conditions. 151 people have died in Benton Co. and 72 have died in Franklin Co. to date.

Of the 368 hospitalized patients in Benton and Franklin Counties, 63 are being treated for coronavirus symptoms. That accounts for 17.1 percent of all hospitalizations. BFHD officials hope to bring that rate below 10 percent.

For the first time in a long while, public health officials are meeting their target in terms of hospital readiness. As of Monday, 79.8 percent of hospital beds in the region are being occupied. This is meeting the BFHD’s target goal of lowering the hospital bed occupancy rate below 80 percent.

