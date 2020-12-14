Coronavirus update: BFHD announces 649 infections, 3 deaths

Three people, two without underlying health issues, died in the Tri-Cities region per BFHD.

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

A nurse tends to a patient inside a COVID-19 intensive care unit of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 (Photo by Alessandra Tarantino).

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) announced a three-day total of 649 coronavirus infections on Monday afternoon.

Over the weekend, 390 positive COVID-19 tests were returned in Benton County. That brings their total to 9,947 infections since the beginning of the pandemic. Franklin County added 259 positive coronavirus infections for a total of 7,729 infections in the area.

The cumulative total of positive COVID-19 infections in the region is 17,676. The Tri-Cities alone account for 14,843 coronavirus infections, which is about 84 percent of the bi-county area’s positive tests.

Pasco holds a sizeable lead with 6,763 confirmed cases. Kennewick ranks second at 5,799 cases while Richland slots in at No. 3 with 2,281 positive cases.

Three deaths were added to the bi-county total. One man and one woman in their 60s with no underlying health conditions passed away over the weekend. Another woman in her 80s who did have underlying health conditions died as well. All three of the reported fatalities were in Benton Co. The bi-county total of deaths in this region is now 213.

As the Department of Health logs results, positive rates have become more difficult to adequately determine. Therefore, there was no update on positivity rates as of today. The most recent positivist rate posted was on Dec. 9, when the BFHD reported a 19.6 percent positivity rate. Since then, 1,107 positive coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the bi-county region.

At this point, 17.7 percent of patients administered to hospitals in the area are being treated for coronavirus. More specifically, that’s 70-of-396 hospitalized patients.

Currently, 85.9 percent of hospital beds under BFHD jurisdiction are occupied. The health district’s target is to reduce that mark below 80 percent. Though it’s an improvement from last week, when over 90 percent of hospital beds in the area were occupied, it’s still far from public health officials’ hopes.

