Coronavirus update: BFHD cites 92% hospital occupancy

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Public health officials from the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) updated coronavirus numbers from Wednesday, December 23 through Sunday, December 27.

Benton County added 262 new cases, bringing the cumulative total to 11,111 confirmed cases in the area. Franklin County added 193 cases, which brought the total to 8,428 cases. Overall, the bi-county region has 19,539 confirmed coronavirus cases to date.

Two deaths were added to the running total for the bi-county, raising that total to 230 community members lost. One man and one woman, each in their 80s with underlying health conditions, passed away in Franklin Co.

Of the 424 people currently hospitalized in the bi-county region, 77 are being treated for the coronavirus. That accounts for 18.2 percent of people in the area.

Hospitalizations are through the roof and hospital readiness is suffering for it. 92 percent of licenced hospital beds in the area are currently accounted for. 7,392 of the bi-county region’s cases stem from Pasco, which is followed by Kennewick at 6,485 and Richland at 2,558 cases.

Though coronavirus rates continue to increase nation-wide, the dispersement of vaccinations puts the world on track to combat this pandemic.