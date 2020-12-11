Coronavirus Update: BFHD surpasses 17,000 confirmed cases

Today's update includes a new milestone in confirmed coronavirus cases for the Tri-Cities region.

A model of a coronavirus is displayed next to boxes for COVID-19 vaccines at an exhibit by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 (Mark Schiefelbein).

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Today’s coronavirus update from the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) confirmed the region has surpassed 17,000 infections to date.

By adding 134 new COVID-19 cases, Benton County reached 9,557 coronavirus infections. Franklin County added 78 coronavirus cases, bringing its cumulative total to 7,470 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases between Benton and Franklin Counties is 17,027.

The coronavirus death toll increased by one to 210 in the two counties. Public health officials say that a woman in her 60s passed away due to COVID-19 complications in Franklin Co.

Yesterday, hospital readiness hit a critical number with more than 90 percent of hospital beds being occupied in the bi-county area. Today, that rate has dropped once again to 88.9 percent. This is nothing to celebrate — BFHD officials aim to bring that rate below 80 percent to reach an optimal and safe rate of hospital readiness.

As of now, 68 of the 410 Hospitalized Patients in the region are being treated for COVID-19. That accounts for 16.6 percent of total hospitalizations in the area. Public health officials hope to bring that rate below 10 percent.

Due to a backlog of negative test results at the Department of Health, the Benton-Franklin Health District is unable to release positivity rates at this time. The most recent positivity rate for the region, which was released on Wednesday, December 9, was 19.6 percent. Please be advised that this information will have changed over the last 48 hours.

The Tri-Cities account for a great majority of the confirmed cases between Benton and Franklin counties. Between Pasco (6,529 cases), Kennewick (5,551 cases) and Richland (2,201 cases), the Tri-Cities have 14,281 of the 17,027 cases — 83.9 percent of confirmed coronavirus cases in the two counties.

