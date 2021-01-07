Coronavirus update: Bi-county region adds 394 cases in two days

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Model of a coronavirus cell (CDC via AP, File)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Yesterday, we were unable to provide our coronavirus update using data from the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD). Today, we’re sharing the data provided from Wednesday, January 6 and Thursday, January 7.

Public health officials recorded 128 coronavirus cases on Jan. 6: 83 in Benton Co. and 45 in Franklin Co. On Jan. 7, they added 196 cases for Benton Co. and 70 cases for Franklin Co.

At this point, Benton County has confirmed 12,100 cases. Franklin County has confirmed 8,995 cases, combining for a bi-county total of 21,095 cases to date.

RELATED: Yakima first responders begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations

No coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed on either of these two days. As a matter of fact, the bi-county region hasn’t accounted for a coronavirus-related death in the community since the turn of the new year.

However, 66 individuals remain hospitalized due to coronavirus complications. They account for 15.6% of total hospitalizations in the area, which remains consistent with the range displayed over recent weeks. Still, BFHD officials hope to bring that percentage below 10%.

Despite COVID-related hospitalizations remaining steady, hospital occupancy is becoming an issue again. As of today, 92 percent of licenced hospital beds in the bi-county area are occupied. Should a rampant spike in coronavirus cases arise, hospitals in the area could approach maximum capacity.

RELATED: WSU Tri-Cities engineers aspire to create cost-efficient ventilators

For optimal hospital readiness, BFHD officials hope to bring hospital occupancy rates below 80 percent.

Previous coronavirus positivity rates at the Tri-Cities’ two testing sites spanned from December 14 through December 27. However, the Columbia Basin College West testing site and the HAPO site provided updated numbers today.

From December 21 through January 3, CBC West saw a 1.27% increase to an 18.36% positivity rate. The HAPO testing site was a more dramatic increase of 2.17%. They reported a 15.1% positivity rate in the most recent round of coronavirus tests.

RELATED: Kittitas County Commissioners object to ‘Healthy Washington’ reopening plan

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.