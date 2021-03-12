Coronavirus update: Bi-county region hits 300 COVID deaths

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Public health officials confirmed that the bi-county region hit a grim milestone in its battle with the coronavirus. Additionally, the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) introduced new local COVID-19 statistics one day after it was announced that Washington will move into Phase 3 of re-opening shortly.

According to today’s metrics from the BFHD, Benton County added 17 cases to its running total. Up to this point, there have been 14,859 confirmed coronavirus cases in the county. Meanwhile, Franklin County added just six new cases, increasing its total to 11,107 confirmed cases to date. Overall, the bi-county region has accumulated 25,966

cases through the duration of this pandemic.

PREVIOUS COVID-19 UPDATE: Hospitalizations fall under 3%

Over recent weeks, the rate of COVID-19 deaths has slowed dramatically with as few as one death announced in a single week. This isn’t one of those weeks as the BFHD announced 11 community deaths including eight in Benton Co. and three in Franklin Co. Overall, the bi-county region has lost 303 community members to the coronavirus. Additionally, Benton County surpassed 200 COVID-related deaths, now standing at 206 community members lost.

According to BFHD metrics, four women and seven men passed away. The youngest community member to lose their life to COVID-19 this week was in their 60s. Four community members in their 60s passed away, four in their 90s passed away, one in his 80s and two in their 70s were lost this week.

Two days ago, the BFHD relayed data from the CBC West coronavirus testing site in Pasco. Their latest range of data shows a 1.64% decrease in COVID test positivity, recording a 10.69% positivity rate from February 21 to March 7.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region remain in line with the BFHD’s target range of sub-10%. Of the 378 patients currently hospitalized in the region, only 14 are being treated for complications with the coronavirus. They account for only 3.7% of Benton and Franklin counties’ total hospitalizations.

CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

