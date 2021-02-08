Coronavirus update: Case count rises as hospitalizations fall

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Model of a coronavirus cell (CDC via AP, File)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — On Mondays, the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) releases a three-day running total of coronavirus cases and the fallout from over the weekend. Today’s update included many new cases despite hospitalizations trending down.

According to public health officials with the BFHD, 111 new coronavirus cases were announced for Benton County. This raises the region’s running coronavirus case count to 14,099 total thus far. As for Franklin County, 82 new COVID-19 cases raise the running total to 10,511 cases to date.

Combined, the bi-county region has had 24,610 confirmed coronavirus cases through the duration of the pandemic.

Previous Coronavirus Update: Region hits 270 deaths

The way that death statistics are being reported by public health officials took a dramatic turn once 2021 arrived. Changes to Vital Statistics Laws made it more difficult for the BFHD to report local deaths. Therefore, the BFHD is now announcing deaths once per week on Fridays along with the age, sex and county of the reported passings.

As of Friday, the bi-county region has suffered 270 COVID-related deaths since the start of this pandemic. According to the BFHD, 183 people from Benton County have passed away due to complications with the coronavirus while 87 from Franklin County have passed away since the start of the pandemic.

RELATED: Close to 8,000 vaccinations completed at Benton County mass vaccination site

Test positivity rates have not been updated from their previous range of dates. Therefore, the CBC West testing site in Pasco is reporting a 16.91% coronavirus test positivity rate from Jan. 17 until Jan. 30. This rate has declined in each of the previous three updates thus far in 2021.

Hospitalization rates in the bi-county region are nearing the BFHD’s target goal of sub-10% COVID hospitalizations, as per their most recent update. Of the 410 individuals being treated in the bi-county region, 42 are being treated for complications with the coronavirus. They account for 10.2% of hospitalizations in the region and stand just three-tenths of a percentage point away from the BFHD target range.

Please be advised that the BFHD website is having difficulties and certain pages may not be available at this time.

RELATED: Washington receives $275 Million in vaccine distribution funding

RELATED: Rep. McMorris Rodgers calls for more vaccinations in Eastern Washington

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.