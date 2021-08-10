Coronavirus update: CBC West COVID-19 testing site may close early this week

by Dylan Carter

Model of a coronavirus cell (CDC via AP, File)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — During one of the worst coronavirus spikes of 2021, extreme temperatures may limit the hours of the drive-through COVID-19 testing site at CBC West in Pasco. According to an alert from the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD), this decision was made in light of the Excessive Heat Watch issued by the National Weather Service.

CBC West’s most recent positivity rates reflect a growing trend of positive results coming from Benton and Franklin Counties. From July 18 to 31, 23.02% of tests returned a positive result. Health officials advise that you test earlier in the day with temperatures expected to exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit over the next several days.

During today’s update to local COVID-19 metrics, 176 new cases were reported across Benton (234) and Franklin (118) counties. That brings Benton county’s case total to 19,969 since the pandemic began and Franklin county’s to 13,926 overall. The cumulative COVID-19 case total for the bi-county region is 33,895.

The rate of hospitalizations is exceedingly high with 74 of the 380 total patients (19.5%) in bi-county hospitals facing COVID-19 complications.

Since March 2020, 352 people in the Tri-Cities region have passed away due to coronavirus complications. That includes 234 Benton county community members and 118 Franklin county community members.

If you would like to learn more about the coronavirus vaccination, click here. If you’re interested in locating a clinic near you, click here.

